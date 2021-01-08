Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) Trading Down 0.6%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) shares traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.70. 96,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 133,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.83.

Get Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 71.11, a quick ratio of 70.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$703.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.17%.

About Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.