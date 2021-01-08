Titan Coin (TTN) Price Up 67.2% This Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 105.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $343.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 67.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005234 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005131 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000171 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000793 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

