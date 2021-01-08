TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TMR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE: TMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/7/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$2.20 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.75.

1/6/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$2.20 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.25.

1/6/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

1/5/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.40 to C$1.75.

12/30/2020 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “tender” rating to a “sector perfrom” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

12/24/2020 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

12/23/2020 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) had its “sector perform speculative” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

12/23/2020 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.75.

TSE TMR opened at C$2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. TMAC Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.36.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$70.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

