TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TMR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE: TMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/7/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$2.20 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.75.
- 1/6/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$2.20 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.25.
- 1/6/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
- 1/5/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.40 to C$1.75.
- 12/30/2020 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “tender” rating to a “sector perfrom” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.
- 12/24/2020 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.
- 12/23/2020 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) had its “sector perform speculative” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 12/23/2020 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.75.
TSE TMR opened at C$2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. TMAC Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.36.
TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$70.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Inc (TMRTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources Inc (TMRTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.