Todd Renaud Sells 4,000 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CONN stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 297.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,781 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 308.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.