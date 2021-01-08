TokenClub Tops 1-Day Volume of $393,697.00 (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded up 8% against the US dollar. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $393,697.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, BigONE, OKEx and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00037741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.72 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.22 or 0.02623011 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012146 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TCT is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,992,169 tokens. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinBene, Gate.io, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.