Tokenomy Hits 1-Day Volume of $50,609.00 (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and $50,609.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00037530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00270119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00028299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.70 or 0.02512754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012242 BTC.

About Tokenomy

TEN is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

Tokenomy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.