TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0700

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 86.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.53 million and $684,227.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,921.88 or 0.99624035 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001947 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044998 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,861,055 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

