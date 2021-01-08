TokenPay (TPAY) Price Up 32.6% Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $605,347.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,397.89 or 0.99598242 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001996 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00049724 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,858,640 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

