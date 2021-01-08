Toople Plc (TOOP.L) (LON:TOOP) Shares Up 36.5%

Shares of Toople Plc (TOOP.L) (LON:TOOP) shot up 36.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 567,675,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 150,451,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £4.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.16.

About Toople Plc (TOOP.L) (LON:TOOP)

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband and telephony solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the United Kingdom. The company offers cloud based telephony services or Voice over Internet Protocol telephony; broadband over copper, EFM, and Ethernet data and mobile services.

