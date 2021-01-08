Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$36.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 88.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.06.

TXG traded down C$1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.27. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.79 and a 52-week high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

