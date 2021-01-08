Total (NYSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

TOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

TOT stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58. Total has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Total will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Total by 56.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Total by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 81.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

