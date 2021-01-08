Total (NYSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.
TOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
TOT stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58. Total has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Total by 56.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Total by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 81.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.
About Total
TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
