TouchCon (TOC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22,165.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 80.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $862,848.79 and $22,165.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 79.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TouchCon alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040561 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001257 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00020721 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002691 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002420 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TouchCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TouchCon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.