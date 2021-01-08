TouchCon (TOC) Price Up 69.3% Over Last 7 Days

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, TouchCon has traded 69.3% higher against the dollar. TouchCon has a market cap of $872,689.10 and $20,915.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TouchCon alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00037882 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00020750 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002702 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TouchCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TouchCon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.