Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.13

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.13 and traded as high as $18.49. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 1,366,842 shares trading hands.

TOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cormark upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 98.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$518.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.8489867 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,997.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,666,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,057,902. Also, Director John William Elick purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$310,696.20. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $885,693 in the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

