Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $135.07

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $135.07 and traded as high as $152.70. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $152.67, with a volume of 344,966 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TM. Credit Suisse Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $213.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.