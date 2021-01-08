TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) (LON:TCAP) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) (LON:TCAP) were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 235.60 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 237.80 ($3.11). Approximately 859,639 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 859,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.40 ($3.11).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 256 ($3.34) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 374.20 ($4.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.27.

In other TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) news, insider Robin Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £22,100 ($28,873.79).

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

