TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $64.53 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $66.09. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $345,142.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

