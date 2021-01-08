Tracy Liu Sells 2,000 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.76. The company had a trading volume of 489,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,844. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.87 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $113.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.04.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,559,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 687.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,971 shares during the period. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.22.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.