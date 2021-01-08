Traders Purchase Large Volume of Globalstar Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,572 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 930% compared to the average volume of 638 call options.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 48.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $151,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,579,133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

