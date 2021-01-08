Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.68

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.68 and traded as low as $15.00. Trakm8 shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 22,789 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £8.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.68.

About Trakm8 (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

