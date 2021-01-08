Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT opened at $153.72 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average of $123.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

