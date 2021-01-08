TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.23

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $8.64. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 50,394 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TACT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.25.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 59,213 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

