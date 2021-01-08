TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$18.50. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC downgraded TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.00.

Shares of RNW stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,494. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$10.82 and a one year high of C$24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.75. The firm has a market cap of C$6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 72.62.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

