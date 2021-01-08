TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of TransCoastal Co. (OTCMKTS:TCEC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.05. TransCoastal shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC)

TransCoastal Corporation, an energy development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It holds interests in approximately 100 acquired or divested wells; and 200 undeveloped locations covering an area of approximately 6000 acres of leased oil and gas property located primarily in the panhandle area of west Texas.

