TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Up 28.9%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s share price rose 28.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 43,470,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 37,595,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several brokerages have commented on TRXC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TransEnterix by 316.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TransEnterix by 158.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the second quarter worth about $152,000.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

