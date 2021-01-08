TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $1.04. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 313,806 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.