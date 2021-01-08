TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Up 14%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shot up 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. 1,004,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 505,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGA. ValuEngine raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

