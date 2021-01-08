Tratin Reaches Market Cap of $134.78 Million (TRAT)

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded 206.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Tratin has traded up 429.3% against the US dollar. One Tratin token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Bitibu. Tratin has a total market cap of $134.78 million and approximately $311.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00039175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.62 or 0.00276049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00028372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.30 or 0.02703289 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012237 BTC.

About Tratin

Tratin (TRAT) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tratin’s official website is tratin.io

Buying and Selling Tratin

Tratin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tratin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tratin using one of the exchanges listed above.

