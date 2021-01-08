TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,774,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,940,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.