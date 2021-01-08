TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Down 6.9%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.05 and last traded at $40.09. Approximately 2,140,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 979,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $470,107.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

