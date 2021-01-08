Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $375.00

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $375.00, but opened at $414.00. Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) shares last traded at $430.00, with a volume of 508,692 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 320.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 204.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £575.88 million and a P/E ratio of -39.45.

In other news, insider Ofer Druker sold 199,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.73), for a total transaction of £723,218.08 ($944,889.05). Also, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 91,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61), for a total value of £183,952 ($240,334.47). Insiders have sold 991,760 shares of company stock worth $321,717,008 over the last quarter.

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

