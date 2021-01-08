TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.60. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $19.59.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,417 shares during the last quarter.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
