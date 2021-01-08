TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.60. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,417 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

