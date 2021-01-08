Trident Group (TRDT) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trident Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00105606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00441867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00219854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050579 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.