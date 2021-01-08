TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $33,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $33,133.60.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $31,764.10.

On Wednesday, November 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $30,954.85.

On Wednesday, November 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $29,763.80.

On Wednesday, October 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $29,066.60.

TNET stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 142,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,234. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TriNet Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in TriNet Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

