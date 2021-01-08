Trollcoin Market Cap Hits $475,219.96 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Trollcoin has a market cap of $475,219.96 and $69.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 172.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,916.81 or 0.99609572 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00015958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001959 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00045499 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.