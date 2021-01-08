TrueChain Hits Market Capitalization of $13.97 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and $15.65 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, DragonEX, OKEx and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00037919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.00274101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00029139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.07 or 0.02552634 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011890 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ZB.COM, Bithumb, DragonEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

