Truefg LLC Has $26.91 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 16.1% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Truefg LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $26,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

SPDW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.18. 1,513,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

