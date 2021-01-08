TrueFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $709,568.00 (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 53.1% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $28.76 million and $709,568.00 worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00103462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.15 or 0.00437629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00217219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00048123 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

TrueFi Token Trading

TrueFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

