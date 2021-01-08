TrueFlip Price Down 9.3% This Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $344.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

