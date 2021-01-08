TrueFlip (TFL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $894.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00038378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00275787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00029080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.83 or 0.02683902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011857 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

