Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,800,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 159,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,298. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

