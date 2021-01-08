Truist Securiti Weighs in on Malibu Boats, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Malibu Boats in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.48.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MBUU. BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $64.35 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Malibu Boats by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after buying an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.