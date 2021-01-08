Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 1,578 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,156 shares of company stock valued at $50,069,027 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.16. 36,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,141. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $375.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.74.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

