Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Union Pacific stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.81. 123,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.41 and a 200 day moving average of $191.82. The company has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $213.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

