Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,437,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Honeywell International by 301.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.58. The company has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.