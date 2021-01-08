Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 1,130 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $143.36. 155,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,231,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $198.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

