Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after buying an additional 386,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.75. The company had a trading volume of 234,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.31. The company has a market capitalization of $201.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,999 shares of company stock worth $60,218,724. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

