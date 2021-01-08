Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 1,658 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.94. 78,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,770. The company has a market cap of $162.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.63 and a 200 day moving average of $352.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.