Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 66,835 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 297.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,835 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $898,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 65.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.38. The company had a trading volume of 279,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,999. The stock has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

