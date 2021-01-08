Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Target were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Target by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Target by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,669 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 62,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

TGT stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.74. 121,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,000. The firm has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.06. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $192.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

